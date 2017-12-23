2 The Rescue: George

George is a very nice, friendly and handsome 7 month old boy.

George is hoping and wishing that he will have a new forever home very soon.

He is neutered, laid-back and his previous owners report that he loves kids and tolerates just about anything!

George has a black and gray tabby sister, Sammie, who is he bonded to and gets along well with.

The shelter would love for them to be adopted together and will allow an adopter to adopt both for just one adoption fee! Meet George and Sammie at Burlington Animal Services.



© 2017 WFMY-TV