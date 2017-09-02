2 The Rescue: Harold Needs A Home!

Harold, an 8-year-old Beagle, is looking for friendly, caring family!

He came to us as a stray and is currently in a foster home where he is having a wonderful time with the other dogs! He is housebroken, friendly and ready for a forever home to call his own.

Harold is neutered and current on his shots. Call us to arrange a meet and greet at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Haw River, 336-578-0343.

© 2017 WFMY-TV