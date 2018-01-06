2 The Rescue: Introducing Mia

Let's get Mia adopted! (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

This is Mia! Though very frightened and shy when she first arrived, Mia has turned out to be one of the sweetest, loving kitties at the SPCA of the Triad shelter.

Mia will be one of the first cats to greet you with a meow and a rub against the leg when you enter the cat room. When you pick her up, she likes to give you a hug with her front paws. Mia would make a great new family member to anyone who is willing to give her a chance!

If you think Mia could be the new pet you are looking for then come meet her at one of their pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro 27405. They are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat and Sun 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Mia? Go on their website and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, Jan 6

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, Jan 6

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410

Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, Jan 7

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

