2 The Rescue: Introducing Scout

Let's get Scout adopted! (Photo: The Animal Awareness Society)

Scout is a 9 month old Shepherd, Australian Heeler mix.

This handsome boy was found as a stray by a good Samaritan who did not want him to be run over or hurt. He is a mighty sweet boy who has learned the basic commands such as sit, stay, and down. Scout will be a medium sized dog and would fit in with just about any family.

If you are interested in providing a loving home for Scout, please go to The Animal Awareness's website and fill out their adoption application. If you would like to meet Scout, give them a call at the Sanctuary, 336-498-6013 and they will gladly arrange a meet-up.

