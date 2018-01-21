WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 6 closing alerts
Close

2 The Rescue: Introducing Scout

2 The Rescue: Scout

WFMY NEWS 2 DIGITAL , WFMY 10:15 AM. EST January 21, 2018

Scout is a 9 month old Shepherd, Australian Heeler mix.

This handsome boy was found as a stray by a good Samaritan who did not want him to be run over or hurt.  He is a mighty sweet boy who has learned the basic commands such as sit, stay, and down. Scout will be a medium sized dog and would fit in with just about any family.

If you are interested in providing a loving home for Scout, please go to The Animal Awareness's website and fill out their adoption application.  If you would like to meet Scout, give them a call at the Sanctuary, 336-498-6013 and they will gladly arrange a meet-up.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories