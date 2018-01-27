2 The Rescue: Introducing Selina

Let's get Selina adopted! (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

Meet Selina! She is a five-month-old domestic shorthair.

If you want a kitten that likes to be held and cuddled, Selina is the one. She was too busy trying to rub against anyone trying to take her picture until she finally settled down for one. Selina came in with her three other siblings and they are all looking for their new home.

If you think Selina could be the new pet you are looking for then come meet her at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro 27405. They are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat and Sun 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Selina? Go on their website and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.



UPCOMING EVENTS

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, Jan 27

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, Jan 27

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, Jan 28

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

