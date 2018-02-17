2 The Rescue: Let's Get Bumble Adopted!

2 The Rescue: Bumble (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

Bumble is a male seven month old boxer mix.

He is all puppy! He loves to run and play, but will then settle down for a nap when through. Bumble will need some training with his walking on a leash and house breaking as you would normally expect with a puppy. Maybe this energetic puppy could be the new addition to your family that you have been looking for.

If you think Bumble could be the new pet you are looking for then come meet him at one of the SPCA of the Triad pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro 27405. They are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat - Sun 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Interested in adopting Bumble? Go on their website, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.



UPCOMING EVENTS

National Adoption Fairs

@ Pet Smart

Friday February 16, Saturday February 17, Sunday February 18

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM each day

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Low Cost Rabies & Microchip Clinic

@ SPCA Center

1-yr Rabies $7 / Microchip $20

ALL DOGS ON LEASHES AND ALL CATS IN CARRIERS!

Saturday, Feb 17

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

3163 Hines Chapel Road

Greensboro, NC 27405



“Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, Feb 17

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2614 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, Feb 17

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410

