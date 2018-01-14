2 The Rescue: Let's Get Ginger Adopted

Ginger is a boxer mix, approximately 11 months old. She is a sweet girl, and has lots of personality. She likes to play, be near you, and is just happy, like a typical boxer.

Ginger was surrendered to us by a Veteran who could no longer care for her. She is used to being a house dog, and she knows her indoor manners. She also enjoys a fenced yard to run off some of her energy, but then she is ready to be close to her humans and be inside. Ginger has a lot of love and happiness to bring to the right person or family.

Ginger has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Ginger, please visit The Animal Awareness Society website and fill out their adoption application. If you would like to set up a meeting with Ginger, please give them a call at 336-498-6013 and visit at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman.

Copyright 2017 WFMY