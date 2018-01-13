2 The Rescue: Let's Get Mia Adopted!

2 The Rescue: Mia (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

Meet Mia!

Mia is a 5 year old female Lab Mix. She is an all around great dog. Mia has not met another animal or human she doesn't get along with.She walks great on a leash and has a very calm demeanor. Mia would make a great companion for any family.

If you think Mia could be the new pet you are looking for then come meet her at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro 27405. They are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat and Sun 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Mia? Go on their website, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.



UPCOMING EVENTS

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, Jan 13

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, Jan 13

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, Jan 14

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



