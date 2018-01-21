2 The Rescue: Meet Addison

WFMY
WFMY NEWS 2 DIGITAL , WFMY 8:33 AM. EST January 21, 2018

Addison is a sweet, 8-month-old, Lab/Terrier mix. She loves to play, run, and really enjoys the tennis ball. Addison likes people and has never met a stranger. Her $50 adoption fee covers her spay, up-to-date vaccinations, heartworm testing and microchipping. She won't last long, so come adopt Addison today at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. You can call the shelter at (336) 641-3404. 
 

