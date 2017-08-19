2 The Rescue: Meet Alfalfa

2 The Rescue Alfalfa (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Alfalfa is a super cute little 2-year-old dog who came in as a stray. He has a very friendly, playful personality and would make a great companion and sidekick for just about anyone.

Alfalfa is neutered and current on shots. He is available to meet at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

