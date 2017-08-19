WFMY
Close

2 The Rescue: Meet Alfalfa

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 10:35 AM. EDT August 19, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Alfalfa is a super cute little 2-year-old dog who came in as a stray. He has a very friendly, playful personality and would make a great companion and sidekick for just about anyone.

Alfalfa is neutered and current on shots. He is available to meet at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories