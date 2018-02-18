2 The Rescue: Meet Amber

Amber is looking for a new home!

Amber is a 3 1/2 month old orange tabby kitten, and is looking for a new home. Only about 20% of orange cats are ever female, so it is pretty rare around here to see a female orange tabby. The male orange tabby only has to have one "X" chromosome whereas there has to be 2 "X" Chromosomes present to be a female orange kitten. Amber is likes toys, treats and kitty friends. If you are interested in adopting Amber, please visit The Animal Awareness website at www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you would like to set up a time to come out to our Sanctuary and meet Amber please call 336-498-6013.

