2 The Rescue: Meet Blue

Blue is looking for a new home.

Blue is a 6 year old, 10 and a half, male, gray tabby and he is looking for a new home. He has been at Guilford County Animal Shelter since the middle of December. His $25 adoption fee covers his neuter (which will be done before he goes home with his adoptive family), all up-to-date vaccinations (including rabies), and microchipping. Come meet Blue at the Shelter today at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. You can contact the shelter by calling 336-641-3401.

