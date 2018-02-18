2 The Rescue: Meet Bosco

Bosco is looking for a new home!

Bosco is a male hound-mix! He is almost two years old, weighs 55 lbs., and will sit nicely for treats. He also walks well on the leash, gets along with other dogs, and is very people-friendly. Bosco’s adoption fee of $14 (good through Sunday, February 18! After the 18th his fee goes up to $50); it includes his neuter (already done), up-to-date vaccinations, and microchipping. Bosco is also heartworm-negative and will need to be on heartworm preventive monthly.

