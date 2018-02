Bradley is looking for a new home.

Bradley is a 4 year old male Boxer/Hound mix. He is up to date on his vaccines, preventatives and is neutered. Bradley is big, lovable and would love to plop himself comfy on your couch this Valentine's Day! To meet Bradley go to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, located at 4525 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro or call 336-341-3400.

Copyright 2017 WFMY