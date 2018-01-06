2 The Rescue: Meet Brody

Adopt Brody!

Brody is a sweet, young boy with lots of energy. He is a little over one year old. Brody has a skin condition, and is receiving medicine. He is showing great improvement. Brody came to the Shelter in November. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

If you would like to adopt Brody go to the Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Burlington. You may also call them at 336-578-0343 for more information.

