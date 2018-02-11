2 The Rescue: Meet Callie

Callie is looking for a new home.

Callie is a 2 year old Cornish Rex and is looking for a new home. The Cornish Rex originated in 1950, when a kitten was born in Cornwall England with curly hair. It's been traced to a British short haired and a Burmese mix. Callie would love to have a quiet home with no children or dogs. Callie has a lot of love to offer, she just needs someone willing to offer her a loving lap and she will prove it! Callie has a curly fur that feels like velvet, so you are sure to love rubbing on her! Callie is current on all of her vaccinations and has been spayed. If you are interested in adopting this sweet and unique girl, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you would like to make an appointment to come meet Callie, call 336-498-6013.

