2 The Rescue: Meet Chica

Chica is looking for a new home.

Chica is a sweet and friendly three-year-old dog. She came to Guilford County Animal Shelter on December 4. Chica had injured her left front leg which had to be amputated at the shelter. Though this has not stopped her from playing and running. Chica's $50 adoption fee covers her spay, heartworm test, microchip, and up-to-date vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Chica go to the Guilford County Animal Shelter. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave in Greensboro.

Copyright 2017 WFMY