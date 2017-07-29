2 The Rescue: Meet Chief

2 The Rescue Chief (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Chief is an 3-year-old male shepherd mix. He has a very sweet personality that would melt your heart.

Chief still has a lot of puppy in him and loves to go for walks, run, and play. Maybe Chief is the new companion you are looking for.

If you think Chief could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet him at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at their center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Chief? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Rabies Clinic

@ All Pets Considered

ALL DOGS ON LEASHES AND ALL CATS IN CARRIERS!

Saturday, August 5

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

2614 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, July 29

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, July 29

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, July 30

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



SPCA Just Fur Fun Day

@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Saturday, September 30

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

FREE Admission

Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.

Colfax, NC 27235

