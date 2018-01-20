2 The Rescue: Meet Churchill

COPYRIGHT LOIS DIXON

Churchill is an 8 year old boy who's loaded with personality. Churchill loves loves people, enjoys car rides, gets along with other dogs and kids. He is housebroken and even likes to watch TV every night! He would make a terrific companion and sidekick for a lucky person or family. Churchill is neutered, current on vaccines and is ready for his new forever home. For more information call the Burlington Animal Services at 336-578-0343.

