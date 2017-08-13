WFMY
2 The Rescue: Meet Clarice

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 9:26 AM. EDT August 13, 2017

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Clarice is and 8-week-old domestic short haired tabby. She is just a little sweetheart of a baby!

She is content in your lap, but she also likes her time with some toys, and then back to your lap to snuggle and take a nap. 

If you are interested in providing toys and a lap for Clarice, she is available at the Animal Awareness Society. Their sanctuary is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment from 12:30-4:30 at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman. You can also just give them a call at (336) 498-6013.

