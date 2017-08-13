2 The Rescue: Meet Clarice

2 The Rescue Clarice (Photo: The Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Clarice is and 8-week-old domestic short haired tabby. She is just a little sweetheart of a baby!

She is content in your lap, but she also likes her time with some toys, and then back to your lap to snuggle and take a nap.

If you are interested in providing toys and a lap for Clarice, she is available at the Animal Awareness Society. Their sanctuary is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment from 12:30-4:30 at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman. You can also just give them a call at (336) 498-6013.

