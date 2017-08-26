2 The Rescue: Meet Diamond

2 The Rescue Diamond (Photo: Burlington Animal Service)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Diamond is a beautiful Boxer mix that would make a terrific companion for a lucky person.

At 8 years old, this sweet girl is laid-back, well-mannered and a pleasure to be around.

She is spayed, current on vaccines and ready to become a precious jewel in your life. Meet her today at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River, or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.



