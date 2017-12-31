2 The Rescue: Meet Donovan

Let's get Donovan adopted!

Donovan is going on 8 months old and is a domestic short haired handsome fellow.

Donovan is a loving fellow, who might just meet you at the door when you come home, cause he can't wait to tell you that he has missed you! He would love for someone to open up their home and their lap for him. Donovan likes toys and is good with other kitty buddies.

If you are interested in making Donovan a part of your family for this upcoming New Year, please visit the Animal Awareness Shelter's website and fill out our adoption application. You may also give them a call at 336-498-6013 to set up at time to come out to their Sanctuary, located at 613 East Brown St., in Randleman.

Donovan and friends are waiting on you! Please don't disappoint him!

