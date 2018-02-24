2 The Rescue: Meet Elsa

Elsa is looking for a new home.

Elsa is a sweet, 3 year-old Siamese mix and is looking for a new home. She is eager to find a home where she can curl up on someone's lap and be the center of attention. If you would like to add Elsa to your royal family come meet her at the Triad PCA located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro.

They are open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 AM -till 5:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 AM till 4:00 PM. You can also call them at 336-375-3222.







Copyright 2017 WFMY