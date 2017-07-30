2 The Rescue: Meet Faith

2 The Rescue Faith (Photo: The Animal Awareness Society)

Faith is a 3-and-a-half month old kitten. She is a sweetheart of a little girl, who has been spayed, current on her vaccines and just awaits that special someone. She loves to play, sleep and snuggle.

You can meet Faith or any other adoptable animals at The Animal Awareness Society's Sanctuary located at 613 East Brown Street.

They are open Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. by appointment. You can also go online to their website and fill out our adoption application. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

Copyright 2017 WFMY