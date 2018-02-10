2 The Rescue: Meet Foxxy

Foxxy is looking for a new home.

Foxxy is a 15 month old girl who is ready to be your Valentine! She is a sweet, playful, curious and a quick learner. Foxxy would do well in a home with a family that will include her in their daily activities and spend quality time with her. Foxxy is spayed, current on vaccines and ready to leap into your heart and home. You can meet Foxxy at the Burlington Animal Services located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington. Or by calling 336-578-0343.

