2 The Rescue: Meet Ginger

WFMY NEWS 2 DIGITAL , WFMY 9:14 AM. EST February 25, 2018

Ginger is a 1 year-old boxer mix and is looking for a new home.  She was surrendered when her Veteran human could no longer care for her and had to go into a Veteran's home. Ginger has a great disposition. She likes to play, so a fenced in yard would be a plus.  She is loving and sometimes tries to consider herself a lap dog.  If you are interesting in adopting Ginger go to www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. Or give them a call at 336-498-6013.

