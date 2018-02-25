2 The Rescue: Meet Ginger

Ginger is looking for a new home!

Ginger is a 1 year-old boxer mix and is looking for a new home. She was surrendered when her Veteran human could no longer care for her and had to go into a Veteran's home. Ginger has a great disposition. She likes to play, so a fenced in yard would be a plus. She is loving and sometimes tries to consider herself a lap dog. If you are interesting in adopting Ginger go to www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. Or give them a call at 336-498-6013.

