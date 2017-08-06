2 The Rescue: Meet Hope

2 The Rescue Hope (Photo: The Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Hope is a 3- and-a-half month old cat. She is a sweetheart of a little girl, who has been spayed, current on her vaccines and just awaits that special someone.

You can meet Hope at The Animal Awareness Society's sanctuary located at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays between the hours of 12:30 and 4:30 by appointment, or a time that would be right for you.

You can also go online to their website and fill out an adoption application. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

