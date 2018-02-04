2 The Rescue: Meet Johan

Johan is looking for a new home!

Johan is a large tuxedo boy who is between one and three years old , and is looking for a new home. He likes toys and loves to follow you and be by your side. Johan likes kitty rubs under his neck and on his belly. If you like a kitty that likes to talk, Johan would be your best companion! Johan is ready for someone that has plenty of love to give him, he has plenty of it to offer! If you are interested in adopting Johan contact The Animal Awareness Society at 336-498-6013.

