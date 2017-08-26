2 The Rescue: Meet Kelvin

2 The Rescue Kelvin (Photo: SCPA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kelvin is an 8-year-old, male, terrier mix. He is small in size and perfect for someone looking for a little lap dog.

Even at his age though, he is still very energetic and loves to play. Kelvin would make a great companion for someone.

If you think Kelvin could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet him at one of The SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Kelvin? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

National Dog Day Adoption Fair

@ Whole Food Market at Friendly Center

Saturday, August 26

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

3202 W. Friendly Ave

Greensboro, NC 27408



Cat & Kitten Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, August 26

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, August 27

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



SPCA Just Fur Fun Day

@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Saturday, September 30

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

FREE Admission

Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.

Colfax, NC 27235

Copyright 2017 WFMY