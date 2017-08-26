2 The Rescue: Meet Kelvin

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kelvin is an 8-year-old, male, terrier mix. He is small in size and perfect for someone looking for a little lap dog.
Even at his age though, he is still very energetic and loves to play. Kelvin would make a great companion for someone.
If you think Kelvin could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet him at one of The SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.
Interested in adopting Kelvin? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
National Dog Day Adoption Fair
@ Whole Food Market at Friendly Center
Saturday, August 26
12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
3202 W. Friendly Ave
Greensboro, NC 27408
Cat & Kitten Adoption Fair
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, August 26
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, August 27
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
SPCA Just Fur Fun Day
@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
Saturday, September 30
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
FREE Admission
Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.
Colfax, NC 27235
