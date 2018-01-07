2 The Rescue: Meet Lover Boy

Adopt Lover Boy!

Lover Boy is a sweet and handsome dog. He is a American Bulldog/Mastiff mix.

Lover Boy weighs approximately 87 lbs, and is well behaved, friendly, sits for treats, and loves to cuddle! He has been neutered, is up-to-date on all vaccinations, has been microchipped, and is heartworm negative.

Lover Boy’s adoption fee is $50. f you are interested in adopting Lover Boy go to the Guilford County Animal Shelter. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave in Greensboro.

