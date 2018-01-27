2 The Rescue: Meet Max

Adopt Max,

Max is a very friendly, happy, 7 year old boy. He is looking for a family that will include him in their daily activities. Max is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to be your new buddy. He has tested positive for heartworm, which is very treatable, and a generous person has offered to help with his treatment. Meet Max at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington, or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY