2 The Rescue: Meet Max

2 The Rescue Max (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This 6 year-old-hound dog is Max! He is a stand-up guy and looking for his next family.

Max came in as a stray in early July and he is up to date on vaccines, flea and heartworm preventative and is neutered. Meet him at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

