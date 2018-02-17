WFMY
Close
Weather Alert Winter Weather Advisory
Close

2 The Rescue: Meet Mazie

2 The Rescue: Maize

WFMY NEWS 2 DIGITAL , WFMY 9:37 AM. EST February 17, 2018

Mazie is a five-year-old, boxer girl. She came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray and hopes to find a new forever home.  Mazie tested positive for heartworm, but it’s very treatable.  With some good medicine, they will go away in time. Mazie is current on all vaccines. Meet Mazie at Burlington Animal Services, located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington. You can also call 336-578-0343.   

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories