2 The Rescue: Meet Mazie

Mazie is looking for a new home!

Mazie is a five-year-old, boxer girl. She came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray and hopes to find a new forever home. Mazie tested positive for heartworm, but it’s very treatable. With some good medicine, they will go away in time. Mazie is current on all vaccines. Meet Mazie at Burlington Animal Services, located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington. You can also call 336-578-0343.

