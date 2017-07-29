2 The Rescue: Meet Mia

2 The Rescue Mia (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mia is a very spry and friendly 4-year-old girl. She loves running full speed in the yard, but will also stop for some cuddling and attention.

Mia knows how to sit for treats and she would love to be your new best friend.

She is spayed, current on shots and ready to go home today! Meet sweet Mia at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River. Call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

