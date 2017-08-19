2 The Rescue: Meet Midnight & Sylvia

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This is Midnight and Sylvia. They are both 3-month-old domestic short hair cats and are as sweet as can be. Sylvia is a little shy at first, but will warm up with a little love and attention. Midnight is not quite as shy.
Do you think one of these wonderful kittens could be the new pet you have been looking for? You can choose one of the two or possibly adopt them together.
If you think Midnight or Sylvia could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.
Interested in adopting Midnight or Sylvia? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Pet “Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair
@ All Pets Considered
Saturday, August 19
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
2614 Battleground Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
National Pet Adoption Fair
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, August 19
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, August 19
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, August 20
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
National Dog Day Adoption Fair
@ Whole Food Market at Friendly Center
Saturday, August 26
12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
3202 W. Friendly Ave
Greensboro, NC 27408
SPCA Just Fur Fun Day
@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
Saturday, September 30
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
FREE Admission
Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.
Colfax, NC 27235
