2 The Rescue: Meet Midnight & Sylvia

2 The Rescue Midnight & Sylvia (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This is Midnight and Sylvia. They are both 3-month-old domestic short hair cats and are as sweet as can be. Sylvia is a little shy at first, but will warm up with a little love and attention. Midnight is not quite as shy.

Do you think one of these wonderful kittens could be the new pet you have been looking for? You can choose one of the two or possibly adopt them together.

If you think Midnight or Sylvia could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Midnight or Sylvia? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Pet “Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, August 19

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2614 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27408



National Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, August 19

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, August 19

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, August 20

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



National Dog Day Adoption Fair

@ Whole Food Market at Friendly Center

Saturday, August 26

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

3202 W. Friendly Ave

Greensboro, NC 27408



SPCA Just Fur Fun Day

@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Saturday, September 30

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

FREE Admission

Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.

Colfax, NC 27235

