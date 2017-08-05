2 The Rescue: Meet Mongo

2 The Rescue Mongo (Photo: SPCA of The Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Meet Mongo! Mongo is a male, five-month-old hound mix. He is all puppy full of love and energy. Mongo with all his playfulness would make a great addition to a family in search of a new friend.

If you think Mongo could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet him at one of the SPCA of The Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Mongo? Give the SPCA a call at (33) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Rabies Clinic

@ All Pets Considered

ALL DOGS ON LEASHES AND ALL CATS IN CARRIERS!

Saturday, August 5

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

2614 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, August 5

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, August 5

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, August 6

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Friday, August 11

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



SPCA Just Fur Fun Day

@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Saturday, September 30

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

FREE Admission

Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.

Colfax, NC 27235

