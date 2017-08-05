2 The Rescue: Meet Mongo

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Meet Mongo! Mongo is a male, five-month-old hound mix. He is all puppy full of love and energy. Mongo with all his playfulness would make a great addition to a family in search of a new friend.
If you think Mongo could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet him at one of the SPCA of The Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.
Interested in adopting Mongo? Give the SPCA a call at (33) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Rabies Clinic
@ All Pets Considered
ALL DOGS ON LEASHES AND ALL CATS IN CARRIERS!
Saturday, August 5
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
2614 Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, August 5
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, August 5
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, August 6
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
Pet Adoption Fair
@ Pet Smart
Friday, August 11
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
SPCA Just Fur Fun Day
@ Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
Saturday, September 30
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
FREE Admission
Lots of Activities for the Kids, Food Trucks, Inflatables, SPCA Adoptable Animals
2914 Sandy Ridge Rd.
Colfax, NC 27235
