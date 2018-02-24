Ol' Man is looking for a new home.

Ol' Man is a six year old cat and is looking for a new home. He would love to be your new best friend and lap companion. You get the best of both world's with Ol' Man, he loves attention, but also can be quiet and independent. His ideal new home would be one with sunny windows to watch the outside world, soft beds and sofas to sleep on, and plenty of head rubs. Ol' man is FIV+, which means he needs to be an indoor cat, and should either be the only one in the house or live with other FIV+ cats. He is neutered and up to date on shots. If you would like to meet or adopt Ol' man come to Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Burlington. You can also call 336-578-0343 for more information.

