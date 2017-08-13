2 The Rescue Meet Optimus (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- This lovely 6-year-old dog is Optimus. He loves meal time and sits as patiently as he can letting out just a few barks in his excitement!

Optimus is up to date on vaccines, flea and heartworm preventatives and he is neutered.

If you would like to adopt him, he is available at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

