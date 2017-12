Perry is looking for a new forever home.

Perry is a sweet, 5-year-old, female Pointer-mix. She came to the Shelter as a stray on August 31. Perry weighs about 70 lbs, has been spayed, is heartworm-negative, up-to-date on all vaccinations, and microchipped. Perry’s adoption fee is $50, a bargain considering all she has to offer – a loving girl to a loving family!

