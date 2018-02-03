2 The Rescue: Meet Pete

Pete is looking for a forever home!

Pete is a cute 6 month old boy, who is ready to leap into your heart and life! He is a friendly, happy little guy who is house trained, good with children, affectionate and playful. Although Pete still has some growing to do, he is a great medium size and currently weighs about 37 lbs. You can meet Pete at The Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY