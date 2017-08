Animal Rescue & Foster Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Rocky is a Carolina Dog/Lab mix puppy up for adoption through the Animal Rescue and Foster Program.

Rocky loves other dogs, and he is used to staying in his crate at night and when no one is home. He would do best with a family that exercises and/or has a fenced yard for him to run in.

If you would like to adopt Rocky, call (336) 574-9600.

© 2017 WFMY-TV