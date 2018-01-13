2 The Rescue: Meet Sadie

Adopt Sadie!

Sadie is a 4-year-old friendly girl with a ready smile. She has a happy personality and is energetic. Sadie is house-trained, UTD on shots, spayed and ready to start a new chapter in her life with a family that will include her in their activities.

You can meet Sadie at the Burlington Animal Shelter located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd in Burlington. For more information, you can call 336-578-0343.

