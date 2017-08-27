2 The Rescue: Meet Seal

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Seal is a 7-month-old Pekingese mix. He came to Guilford County Animal Services as a stray on August 20th.

Seal is up to date on his vaccinations. Keep in mind, adoption fees are waived the entire month of August.

Fore more information, contact Guilford County Animal Services at (336) 641-3400. They're located at 4525 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro.

