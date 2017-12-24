2 The Rescue: Meet Sophie

Let's get Sophie Adopted! (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

Sophie is a grey and white domestic short haired kitten with gorgeous green eyes.

Sophie was born in April and is now 8 months old. It is time that this sweet baby had a home to call her own! It is Christmas and everyone should have a home with love to share and lots of toys and good food thrown in.

Sophie enjoys belly rubs and snuggles. She loves playing with toys and receiving treats. Sophie has been spayed and is current on all of her vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Sophie, please visit our website and fill out their adoption application. You can also give us a call at 336-498-6013 to set up a time to come visit Sophie at their Sanctuary, located at 613 East Brown St., in Randleman.

