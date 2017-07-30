2 The Rescue: Meet Spock

2 The Rescue Spock (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Spock is a 4-year-old neutered male dog and was brought in as a surrender back in early June.

Spock is good with people of all ages, gets along well with dogs and seems to get along well with cats. He will make a great family pet.

Spock is available at Guilford County Animal Services. They are available at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

