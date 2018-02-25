2 The Rescue: Meet Stella

Stella is looking for a new home!

Stella is a 7 year-old Dalmatian mix, and is looking for a new home. She is a wonderful, happy, friendly girl. She likes playing with other dogs, and sits for treats. Stella has also been to a local nursing home to visit the residents, went to an adoption fair, and behaved like a true lady at each location.

She has been spayed, is up-to-date on all vaccinations, is heartworm negative, and has been microchipped. Stella’s adoption fee is $50. If you are interested in adopting Stella contact the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3404.

