2 The Rescue: Meet Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is up for adoption at the Guilford County Animal Services in Greensboro.

WFMY 9:25 AM. EST January 28, 2018

Taylor Swift is also a long-legged pretty girl, but much better behaved than your average singing diva!

She is believed to be a Walker hound-mix . Taylor Swift is a sweet, loving girl, a bit shy but very gentle and friendly. She came to the Shelter on the first of January, and has since been spayed, is up-to-date on all her vaccinations, heartworm-negative, and microchipped.

 

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Taylor Swift’s adoption fee (all along with all the other adorable, adoptable dogs at GCAS) is $14 through February 18! You can visit Taylor Swift at the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro. 

