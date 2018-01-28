2 The Rescue: Meet Taylor Swift

Adopt Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift is also a long-legged pretty girl, but much better behaved than your average singing diva!

She is believed to be a Walker hound-mix . Taylor Swift is a sweet, loving girl, a bit shy but very gentle and friendly. She came to the Shelter on the first of January, and has since been spayed, is up-to-date on all her vaccinations, heartworm-negative, and microchipped.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Taylor Swift’s adoption fee (all along with all the other adorable, adoptable dogs at GCAS) is $14 through February 18! You can visit Taylor Swift at the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 W Wendover Ave in Greensboro.

