2 The Rescue: Meet Wesley

Let's get Wesley adopted! (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

This beautifully colored domestic long haired cat is named Wesley.

He is about six-years-old. Wesley loves to carry on a conversation with you when you go in the room. He is very sweet natured, and loves to cuddle. Wesley would not mind being with other kitties in the family too. Maybe Wesley is the new family member you are looking for.

If you think Wesley could have a forever home with you then come meet him at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro 27405.

They are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat and Sun 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Wesley? Go on their website, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.



UPCOMING EVENTS

National Adoption Fairs

@ Pet Supermarket

Friday February 9, Saturday February 20, Sunday February 11

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM each day

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, Feb 10

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



National Adoption Fairs

@ Pet Smart

Friday February 16, Saturday February 17, Sunday February 18

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM each day

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408

