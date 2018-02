Willie is looking for a new forever home!

Willie is a male, four month old mixed breed. Still a puppy, he oloves to run and play and get all the love and attention you are willing to give him. If you are interested in adopting Willie come meet him at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro 27405. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

