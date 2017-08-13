2 The Rescue: Meet Zeus

2 The Rescue Zeus (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Zeus is a super cute 2-year-old dog with an awesome set of ears to hang on your every word!

His last owner could no longer keep him but says that Zeus is good with children, other dogs, is mostly house trained, crate-trained, was kept indoors and is very affectionate.

Zeus is neutered, current on shots, and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call at (336) 578-0343.

